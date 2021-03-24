World Disco Soup Day 2021 (WDSD) continues digitally

New format, same goal. In light of the persistence of the pandemic, the World Disco Soup Day 2021 (WDSD) will go digital. On Saturday 24 April 2021, activists and friends of the Slow Food Youth Network (SFYN) and Slow Food from all over the world will cut, cook and dance at home or in small gatherings, participating in an unprecedented challenge against food waste.

World Disco Soup Day is the largest collective effort to combat food waste and climate change. It is the day when SFYN groups organize parties and turn food waste into a Disco Soup. It is an event for cooking, eating and dancing together, a fun way not only to save food but also to reflect seriously on the amount that goes to waste and on the solutions we all have at hand.

Like last year, and despite blockades and quarantines all over the world, we want to continue to address the issue and raise public awareness. In previous editions, SFYN transformed 50,000 kilograms of food into thousands of delicious meals, involving thousands of activists on all five continents.

We are convinced that we can do the same online. But we need your help!

What will happen this year?

The WDSD will come into your kitchens directly with a “zero food waste” international challenge.

Welcome to the Slow Food Zero-Waste Cookoff: a zero-impact cooking competition courtesy of the SFYN! The time has come to show the world your creative, sustainable and, above all, #zerowaste recipes.

You can participate in the competition as individuals or as a community: just specify which when registering for the World Disco Soup Day. Thousands of participants from all over the world are expected to share their recipes and the sense of community that Slow Food promotes, to the chorus of “Let’s fill bellies instead of bins!”

What happens on World Disco Soup Day?

We will host a whole day-long online program, including workshops, expert interventions and cooking classes, at the end of which our special team of judges will announce the winners of the competition!

→ Local communities and Disco Soup supporters from all over the world can also come up with their own activities for the global network: let us know if you want to organize something when you register.

Last but not least: we have now launched the Disco Soup Cookbook – filling bellies instead of bins

The Disco Soup Cookbook is a cookbook for anyone keen to fight climate change and food waste. During WDSD 2020, we collected about 100 anti-waste recipes from around the world and put them together in a book. Turning scraps of food into delicious new dishes is possible! Most are

traditional recipes, dishes that our grandparents made before even knowing what “food waste” was.

It’s a book that inspires us to cook in a simple and fun way, reusing food scraps and learning about culinary traditions and food preservation methods from all over the world.

Order your copy now at this link, and be part of the change!

Any questions?

Do not hesitate to contact the World Disco Soup Day 2021 task force by writing to: [email protected]