We Feed The Planet 2022 in Japan

A food festival inspired by collaboration, and solidarity.

The theme, ‘Delicious co-creation and exchange’ came to life in this edition of We Feed The Planet 2022, organized by Slow Food Nippon.

An event aiming to offer a space where people interested in making an impact could get together, share knowledge, ideas, and encourage each other to keep on the good work. It is the third time this festival is held in the country, an important one since the team felt that the world requires opening spaces for solidarity, and food is the perfect catalyst to achieve that purpose.

‘I feel that it was the most successful -We Feed The Planet- to date, we were able to create together, and everyone’s thoughts were on board’ commented Megumi Watanabe, President of Slow Food Nippon.

During the two days of the event ‘we constantly reminded all the participants that everyone here is equal. We are different in many ways… but not a single person is superior to another. And that is an important attitude to nature and the future’ shared Megumi, regarding the all-around atmosphere.

Opportunities of exchange: two days to participate, enjoy and taste.

Roundtable discussions

A space set for everyone to speak freely, with three guest speakers and one facilitator navigating through different topics and points of view (city halls, schools, the soil, ocean, guts, and kitchens) taking into account the natural interconnection of all topics.

First-hand exchange with producers

The presence of more than 40 producers, restaurants, and activists with food from all over Japan gave access to people to meet them and learn more about the gastronomy of the country.

Picture Book exhibition

A perfect occasion to present a big project. Picture Books about 4 different Ark of Taste products, with the exhibition of original artworks, storytelling, and art workshops and panels with the team involved in the project.

A space for the children

An interactive exhibition for children was built using material from past Terra Madre events, designed to reach out to the younger ones and teach about good, clean, and fair food in a fun, engaging way.

Taste Workshops

A food gathering without tasting would not be complete. Native beans, Etari anchovies, miso ball making, Katsuobushi, and animal welfare through cattle stories were some of the thematic workshops.

What comes next: Looking forward to participating in Terra Madre, and hope to organize the next We Feed The Planet in 2023.