WANTED: EU Communications Intern

Slow Food has a vacancy for a
4-month communications internship
in the Slow Food office in Brussels
Experience: undergraduate or postgraduate student (must be currently enrolled as a student)
Job location: Brussels
Start: September 1st, 2023
The applicant must have the right to work in the EU.
ABOUT
Slow Food is a global grassroots organization that envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet. Slow Food involves over a million activists, chefs, experts, youth, farmers, fishers and academics in over 160 countries.
Slow Food Europe aims at translating the Slow Food network’s grassroots actions into policy advocacy at the European level and to raise awareness about various aspects of food production, agriculture, fisheries, and their effects on biodiversity, animal welfare, human health, and climate change.
JOB PURPOSE SUMMARY
The post-holder will be responsible for supporting the communications work of the Slow Food Brussels office, in direct liaison with the EU Communications Coordinator.
Key responsibilities
- Creating engaging content for press releases, website, social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), and newsletters.
- Supporting with the writing of articles and monthly newsletter.
- Monitoring website and social media analytics (all above mentioned channels), media mentions and press coverage of Slow Food’s advocacy topics, as well as assisting in creating performance reports.
- Performing research and benchmarking activities.
- Exploring ways of improving our brand through social media.
- Where needed, provide administrative support to colleagues in the Brussels office.
- Other relevant duties as assigned, such as translations, copy writing and editing.
Profile, Skills and Experience
- Relevant field of study (communications, multimedia, public relations, or journalism an advantage)
- Excellent English language written skills (native speaker or equivalent); language skills in addition to English (esp. German, French, Italian) are a plus
- Experience with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn)
- Basic graphic design skills (familiarity with Canva)
- Basic knowledge and understanding of analytics for social media and website
- Interest in food systems, agricultural, and environmental issues, as well as in EU policy
- Interest in writing and ability to translate complex issues into accessible and compelling visual material
- Self-driven with a positive outlook, a clear focus on high quality, creativity, and flexibility
- Independent, accountable and with good team working abilities
- Ability to juggle different tasks at the same time and to respect deadlines
- Experience with our worldwide movement and/or working for a non-profit organization are a plus
Why work for Slow Food
- A challenging and worthy cause to advocate for in an international, highly stimulating environment: you will help promote good, clean and fair food for all
- Work at an international level in a dynamic environment on a wide variety of European topics
- Opportunity of being part of a grassroots worldwide food movement with the possibility to give your ideas and input, ensuring the success of the organization
- Space for personal development
- Friendly and inclusive work environment
CONDITIONS
Terms of the internship
The internship will have a limited duration of maximum 4 months. The conditions of the internship are determined by the agreement that will be signed by the University of the applicant and Slow Food, subject to the rules and regulations of the University and of the country of origin of the student.
APPLICATION
Please send (in English):
- your CV
- a cover letter
- two writing samples (e.g., blog post, tweet, press release etc)
by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject “Application: Communications Internship”
Deadline for application: July 12th, 2023, noon CET
Interviews: from July 14th onwards
Start date: September 1st, 2023
Interviews will be organized in person or online, depending on the candidate’s location.
Please note that due to limited staff resources and expected numbers of applications, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.