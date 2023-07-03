WANTED: EU Communications Intern

Slow Food has a vacancy for a

4-month communications internship

in the Slow Food office in Brussels

Experience: undergraduate or postgraduate student (must be currently enrolled as a student)

Job location: Brussels

Start: September 1st, 2023

The applicant must have the right to work in the EU.

ABOUT

Slow Food is a global grassroots organization that envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet. Slow Food involves over a million activists, chefs, experts, youth, farmers, fishers and academics in over 160 countries.

Slow Food Europe aims at translating the Slow Food network’s grassroots actions into policy advocacy at the European level and to raise awareness about various aspects of food production, agriculture, fisheries, and their effects on biodiversity, animal welfare, human health, and climate change.

JOB PURPOSE SUMMARY

The post-holder will be responsible for supporting the communications work of the Slow Food Brussels office, in direct liaison with the EU Communications Coordinator.

Key responsibilities

Creating engaging content for press releases, website, social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), and newsletters.

Supporting with the writing of articles and monthly newsletter.

Monitoring website and social media analytics (all above mentioned channels), media mentions and press coverage of Slow Food’s advocacy topics, as well as assisting in creating performance reports.

Performing research and benchmarking activities.

Exploring ways of improving our brand through social media.

Where needed, provide administrative support to colleagues in the Brussels office.

Other relevant duties as assigned, such as translations, copy writing and editing.

Profile, Skills and Experience

Relevant field of study (communications, multimedia, public relations, or journalism an advantage)

Excellent English language written skills (native speaker or equivalent); language skills in addition to English (esp. German, French, Italian) are a plus

Experience with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn)

Basic graphic design skills (familiarity with Canva)

Basic knowledge and understanding of analytics for social media and website

Interest in food systems, agricultural, and environmental issues, as well as in EU policy

Interest in writing and ability to translate complex issues into accessible and compelling visual material

Self-driven with a positive outlook, a clear focus on high quality, creativity, and flexibility

Independent, accountable and with good team working abilities

Ability to juggle different tasks at the same time and to respect deadlines

Experience with our worldwide movement and/or working for a non-profit organization are a plus

Why work for Slow Food

A challenging and worthy cause to advocate for in an international, highly stimulating environment: you will help promote good, clean and fair food for all

Work at an international level in a dynamic environment on a wide variety of European topics

Opportunity of being part of a grassroots worldwide food movement with the possibility to give your ideas and input, ensuring the success of the organization

Space for personal development

Friendly and inclusive work environment

CONDITIONS

Terms of the internship

The internship will have a limited duration of maximum 4 months. The conditions of the internship are determined by the agreement that will be signed by the University of the applicant and Slow Food, subject to the rules and regulations of the University and of the country of origin of the student.

APPLICATION

Please send (in English):

your CV a cover letter two writing samples (e.g., blog post, tweet, press release etc)

by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject “Application: Communications Internship”

Deadline for application: July 12th, 2023, noon CET

Interviews: from July 14th onwards

Start date: September 1st, 2023

Interviews will be organized in person or online, depending on the candidate’s location.

Please note that due to limited staff resources and expected numbers of applications, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.