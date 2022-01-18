The Spain you least expect: Vanesa Bustos’ Valencian “threads of God”

Chef and cooking instructor Vanesa Bustos will bring Spanish flavors to the table in this edition of: In Cucina con Slow Food. A format of Slow Food Italy where Chefs of the Alliance share techniques, experiences, and values in every lesson.
By teaching this recipe Vanesa will take the attendees on a culinary trip to Valencia, sharing a preparation that links together different places and cultures.
This class will take place online on January 29 at 12 pm (CET – Rome time), and the booking can be done filling this form. It will be available for free and it will be in English, Italian and Spanish.