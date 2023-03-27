The Climate Clock is Ticking: Time has Come for Agroecology  

The 6th IPCC report delivers a “final warning”, underlining the urgency to act and the importance of sustainable diets in the fight against the climate crisis.

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which made public its latest findings on March 20, has made its message loud and clear: we must act now if we want to have a chance to revert the course of climate change.

Rising greenhouse gas emissions are pushing the world to the brink of irrevocable damage that only swift and drastic action can avert. The writers highlight the importance of keeping global warming within 1.5 degree above pre-industrial levels, yet pointing out that the world’s inaction has made the challenge even greater: “More than a century of burning fossil fuels as well as unequal & unsustainable energy & land use has led to global warming of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels.” . In the past years we have already seen and felt the clear effects of rising temperatures and the climate crisis: extreme weather caused by climate breakdown has caused countless deaths from intensifying heatwaves in all regions, destroyed millions of lives and homes in droughts and floods, driven millions of people into hunger, and led to “increasingly irreversible losses” in vital ecosystems.

We are on the brink of the cliff, but we can still make a U-turn. And for this to happen, the IPCC’s report details several possible solutions: rethink cities, manage crops sustainably, invest in sustainable food systems and agroecology, protect 30-50 percent of land, fresh water, and oceans. The report also highlights the importance of increasing climate funding, which is currently insufficient, especially in developing economies, and introducing just and equitable policies.

Yes, you read it right: the IPCC has endorsed agroecology, together with the empowerment of local communities, as key climate solutions with “the potential to strengthen resilience to climate change with multiple co-benefits.”. What’s more, the IPCC chair even stated: “a shift to sustainable healthy diets can help fight climate change”.

At Slow Food, we know that the only possible way to overturn a food system that plunders natural resources (starting with water and the soil) and preys on people’s food sovereignty is to transition towards agroecology. Agroecology is not only a set of agricultural practices but also a vision and a movement that focuses on biodiversity, the conservation of ecosystems, and the skills and needs of communities. Also, it is a model that will ensure everyone’s long-term food security.

The current globalized, industrial food production system takes a very high toll on natural resources: it causes soil erosion, water pollution and the loss of habitat for wild species. The protection and development of small- and medium- scale food production and local economies thus becomes vital. A local food production system has the advantage of supplementing healthy, nutritious food with social responsibility, prioritizing ecological systems, eliminating or reducing chemical products, and safeguarding traditional techniques and knowledge. Local food is fresher, protects local varieties and species, travels fewer miles and requires less packaging. It also allows producers and consumers to have more information and greater control over production and distribution systems.

So, what are we waiting for? The climate crisis is firmly knocking on everyone’s door, but agroecology is is very much ready to answer it and lead the way!

What is the IPCC AR6 synthesis report?

The fourth and final instalment of the sixth assessment report (AR6) by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the body of the world’s leading climate scientists, is the synthesis report, so called because it draws together the key findings of the preceding three main sections. Together, they make a comprehensive review of global knowledge of the climate.

The first three sections covered the physical science of the climate crisis, including observations and projections of global heating, the impacts of the climate crisis and how to adapt to them, and ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They were respectively published in August 2021, February, and April 2022 respectively.

The synthesis report also includes three other shorter IPCC reports published since 2018, on the impacts of global heating of more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, climate change and land, and climate change and the oceans and cryosphere (the ice caps and glaciers).

Picture credits: IPCC