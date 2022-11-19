The chefs of the future: education activities with the Slow Food Adana Farmer’s Market local producers

Always the main asset of the Slow Food movement has been the commitment of its network of volunteers, Convivia and Communities who organize events and trainings of various kinds. One example is the activities coming to us from Turkey: Slow Food Adana has just organized the program The chefs of the future and the nominee chef students from Nezihe Yalvaç Occupation and Technical Anatolian High School (Nezihe Yalvaç MTAL) will start preparing dishes with the local produce from the Slow Food Adana Farmer’s Market.

As one of events of November, we introduced the local fruits and vegetables, the produce of the season. “The chefs of the future” program took off and the nominee chef students from Nezihe Yalvaç Occupation and Technical Anatolian High School (Nezihe Yalvaç MTAL) will start preparing dishes with the local produce from the Slow Food Adana Farmer’s Market. This month hummus, Lentil Köfte and Tabooleh salad were made.

The hummus was made with the local Tufanbeyli chickpeas and the ingredients tahini, lemon and olive oil were all from Adana. The students made a traditional Lentil köfte with lentils and local variety karakılçık bulgur wheat. They also used karakılçık bulgur wheat to make a tabooleh salad which included organic pomegranate and walnuts from Saimbeyli (district of Adana). Pomegranate juice in the salad, as well as the pomegranate reduction and olive oil were all made from local Adana sources. The fresh greens in the salad were all sourced from the local farmers.

Everyone got to taste this amazing delicious salad.

We also had a workshop “Preparation for Winter” with elementary school kids to teach them to pickle. We used pure vinegar and sea salt. The purpose was to show the kids how the local produce can be used in different ways and to raise their awareness.

The young chefs with our Slow Food Adana Community at the Slow Food Adana Farmer’s Market.

We also encourage visiters to use reusuable bags and nets in the market.