An extraordinary edition that has created a cultural heritage and put forward a clear vision of real ecological transition

The curtain has come down on the 13th edition of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, the international festival organized by Slow Food, the City of Turin and the Piedmont Region. Refusing to give in to Covid-19, Terra Madre showed its great spirit of resilience through a revolutionized format. The events were predominantly digital, held over 205 days and organized by the Slow Food network and its partners in 75 countries, reaching a total of more than 10 million digital profiles in 202 countries.

Check out all the incredible content created in our YouTube playlist!

One of the new digital formats for Terra Madre 2020 allowed viewers to discover new skills and techniques, expand their understanding and learn to reproduce recipes presented by our guests. All episodes are available to watch again.

Ten minutes talks on specific issues by writers, economists, philosophers, anthropologists, ecologists, educators, as well as farmers, herders, fishers and cooks, all of whom offer their own vision of the environment, agriculture and food. All episodes are available to watch again.

Online conferences to tackle the key issues and challenges of our time. All the conferences are available to watch again.

Share these videos with your network and your wider community, wherever you may be! The videos are available in several different languages. We hope you have enjoyed this extraordinary edition of Terra Madre and we look forward to welcoming you to Terra Madre 2022!