Terra Madre Nordic in Stockholm: The event of the year focuses on Nordic artisanal food

Between the 1st and 3rd of September 2022, Terra Madre Nordic will take place in Stockholm, becoming the meeting ground for producers and consumers, focusing on regenerative and resilient food systems as the main topics for a series of activities.

The invitation also extends to food producers to participate in the first Nordic Artisan Food Awards that will be happening during the event.

The visitors will experience the artisan food market, tasting workshops, masterclasses, discussions, and panels. Nordic producers and networks have already signed up for the market.

Located in the beautiful park Stora Skuggan with the restaurant Stora Skuggans Värdshus as the central hub for the activities, participants and visitors can look forward to exciting and full-packed days.

To mention a few examples, the program includes masterclasses on the fermentation of vegetables or how to include seaweed in foods, tasting workshops with Nordic spring honeys, or beers from the region. Talks and panels on regenerative and resilient food systems are divided into sessions highlighting all the crucial issues.

The Nordic Artisan Food Awards is open for registration until 25 July. More than 500 Nordic artisanal food products are expected to compete in a total of 28 classes within the categories of dairy products, bread, products of berries, fruits and vegetables, artisanal drinks, charcuterie, and fish. The competition is organized by Eldrimner – Sweden’s Resource Centre for artisan food, which since 1996 annually has organized the Swedish Championships in Artisan Food.

The program for Terra Madre Nordic will be posted bit by bit over the summer. Please, follow us on social media and read more on the homepage.