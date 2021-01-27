Today we’re sharing the videos of the Terra Madre Forums and Trainings that took place, in the first months of Terra Madre.

If you haven’t already, check out the wealth of knowledge and useful reflections emerging from the Slow Food movement worldwide.

We also invite you to share these videos with your network and your wider community, wherever you may be!

Here’s the list of the available videos:

>> Improve your skills! Fundraising: techniques and good practices

Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES, RU

>> Open cities, inclusive communities

Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES

>> Mangroves: more than a forest, a breath of life where rivers transform into sea

Avalaible in EN, ES

>> Improve your skills: the digital presence

Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES, PT

>> The path towards a good, clean and fair certification

Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES, PT

>> Water scarcity in Southern Europe: great solutions for a great challenge

Avalaible in IT, EN

>> For the rights of agri workers: good practices of networking and awareness raising campaigns

Avalaible in IT, ENG, ES

>> How to produce natural cheeses

Avalaible in IT, ENG

>> Cooks and school canteens:an alliance to feed future generations

Avalaible in IT, ENG, FR

>> Los Afrodescendientes en las Américas: la protección de las tradiciones y la biodiversidad

Avalaible in ES, PT

>> Come produrre formaggi naturali: pecorini e paste filate

Avalaible in IT

>> Il patrimonio agricolo mondiale (Giahs) – L’agricoltura italiana e il futuro del pianeta

Avalaible in IT

>> Water: a common good – session one

Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES

>> Water: a common good – session two

Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES

>> Reviving the land: traditional seeds and agroecology – session one

Available in ENG, PT, ES

>> Reviving the land: traditional seeds and agroecology – session two

Available in ENG, PT, ES

>> Edible cities, cities of the future – session one

Available in ENG, ES

>> Edible cities, cities of the future – session two

Available in ENG

>> Rivers connect the world – Land creators: the Mississippi and Mekong

Available in ENG

>> From the terraces to mountain huts, from the Andenes of Peru to the milpa of Mexico: taking care of the highlands

Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES

>> From the terraces to mountain huts, from the Andenes of Peru to the milpa of Mexico: taking care of the highlands – session two

Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES



>> Indigenous people’s resilience in confronting the future

Available in ENG, FR, ES

>> Humans and Trees: a paradox – session one

Available in ENG, ES, PT, FR

>> Humans and Trees: a paradox – session two

Available in ENG, ES, PT, FR

>> Common Agriculture Policy: keeping the ambition high in Europe

Available in ENG

>> Milpa, three sisters and food forests: ancestral intercropping systems

Available in ENG

>> The Urban food forests revolution

Available in ENG, PT, ES

>> The territory of Greater Caribbean

Available in ENG, ES

>> Rice: a food that grows in water – session one

Available in ENG, PT, ES

>> Rice: a food that grows in water – session two

Available in ENG, PT, ES

>> Terra Madre Olive: stories of people and landscape. What future?

Available in ENG

>> Food and cultural heritage: an EU policy perspective

Available in ENG

>> Training, Improve your skills: understanding your impact

Available in ENG, FR, ES

>> Forest people’s food systems and the threat of land grabbing

Available in PT, FR, ES