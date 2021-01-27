Today we’re sharing the videos of the Terra Madre Forums and Trainings that took place, in the first months of Terra Madre.
If you haven’t already, check out the wealth of knowledge and useful reflections emerging from the Slow Food movement worldwide.
We also invite you to share these videos with your network and your wider community, wherever you may be!
Here’s the list of the available videos:
>> Improve your skills! Fundraising: techniques and good practices
Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES, RU
>> Open cities, inclusive communities
Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES
>> Mangroves: more than a forest, a breath of life where rivers transform into sea
>> Improve your skills: the digital presence
Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES, PT
>> The path towards a good, clean and fair certification
Avalaible in IT, EN, FR, ES, PT
>> Water scarcity in Southern Europe: great solutions for a great challenge
Avalaible in IT, EN
>> For the rights of agri workers: good practices of networking and awareness raising campaigns
Avalaible in IT, ENG, ES
>> How to produce natural cheeses
Avalaible in IT, ENG
>> Cooks and school canteens:an alliance to feed future generations
Avalaible in IT, ENG, FR
>> Los Afrodescendientes en las Américas: la protección de las tradiciones y la biodiversidad
Avalaible in ES, PT
>> Come produrre formaggi naturali: pecorini e paste filate
Avalaible in IT
>> Il patrimonio agricolo mondiale (Giahs) – L’agricoltura italiana e il futuro del pianeta
Avalaible in IT
>> Water: a common good – session one
Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES
>> Water: a common good – session two
Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES
>> Reviving the land: traditional seeds and agroecology – session one
Available in ENG, PT, ES
>> Reviving the land: traditional seeds and agroecology – session two
Available in ENG, PT, ES
>> Edible cities, cities of the future – session one
Available in ENG, ES
>> Edible cities, cities of the future – session two
Available in ENG
>> Rivers connect the world – Land creators: the Mississippi and Mekong
Available in ENG
>> From the terraces to mountain huts, from the Andenes of Peru to the milpa of Mexico: taking care of the highlands
Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES
>> From the terraces to mountain huts, from the Andenes of Peru to the milpa of Mexico: taking care of the highlands – session two
Available in ENG, PT, FR, ES
>> Indigenous people’s resilience in confronting the future
Available in ENG, FR, ES
>> Humans and Trees: a paradox – session one
Available in ENG, ES, PT, FR
>> Humans and Trees: a paradox – session two
Available in ENG, ES, PT, FR
>> Common Agriculture Policy: keeping the ambition high in Europe
Available in ENG
>> Milpa, three sisters and food forests: ancestral intercropping systems
Available in ENG
>> The Urban food forests revolution
Available in ENG, PT, ES
>> The territory of Greater Caribbean
Available in ENG, ES
>> Rice: a food that grows in water – session one
Available in ENG, PT, ES
>> Rice: a food that grows in water – session two
Available in ENG, PT, ES
>> Terra Madre Olive: stories of people and landscape. What future?
Available in ENG
>> Food and cultural heritage: an EU policy perspective
Available in ENG
>> Training, Improve your skills: understanding your impact
Available in ENG, FR, ES
>> Forest people’s food systems and the threat of land grabbing
Available in PT, FR, ES