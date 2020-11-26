Terra Madre Brazil: Six Days Celebrating Socio-Diversity

“The generosity of the participants in sharing knowledge, the quality of the debates, the participation of the public from different corners of Brazil, representing different segments of civil society… all these aspects exceeded our expectations. The depth of knowledge exchange and the production of content disseminated, nationally and internationally, is an invaluable asset for the development of the Slow Food Brasil network and partner organizations.”

Valentina Bianco, coordinator of the Slow Food association in Brazil, the organization responsible for organzing Terra Madre Brasil 2020.