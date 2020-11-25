Terra Madre 2020 in the Philippines

These events are organized by Filipino activists from the Slow Food convivia of Manila and Sugbo (Cebu), together with the Slow Food communities of Negros, Panay, Pasil, Pangasinan, and Metro Manila. There are also the members of the Slow Food Youth Network in the Philippines, partners from the private sector, and the government.

The Department of Tourism has presented webinars, with topics ranging from growing our own food to handling food waste and how our food choices can impact our environment and our future.

Launch

The livestreaming of the launch on October 5 was led by a prayer from Vicky Padilla of Pangasinan, while Reena Gamboa of the Slow Food Community of Negros explained the impact of the movement in her community. In his keynote address, the General Secretary of Slow Food International, Paolo Di Croce, reminded viewers that we only have ten years to clean up our act: “In research conducted in Europe, food was found to be the unifying element of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. It clearly states its centrality. Food is the problem and food is also the solution.”