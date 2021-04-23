TASTY, LOCAL AND ZERO-WASTE RECIPES FROM YOUTH ALL OVER THE GLOBE!

World Disco Soup Day is an annual campaign organized by Slow Food Youth Network , gathering youth all over the world to raise awareness around the topic of food waste. In the past years, SFYN has organized hundreds of Disco Soups all over the globe, with hundreds of volunteers involved!

This year, World Disco Soup Day will take place all day long on Saturday April 24th. Since the global pandemic is still present, it will be a mainly digital event.

One of the main calls to action this year is the Slow Food Zero-Waste Cookoff: a cooking competition to save as much food as possible with the most original, sustainable and tasty recipe.

Youth from all over the world were invited to participate in this initiative by sending their most creative recipes and proving that we can avoid food waste from home, using regional ingredients and creating tasty dishes to fill our bellies instead of bins. People from countries like Italy, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kyrgyzstan and Peru sent their proposals in which they share the ingredients, process and history behind each recipe.

An international jury made of activists, chefs and relevant people in the anti-food waste debate will be responsible to evaluate and decide the winners of the competition. Our judges are:

Maha Hafaied , trainer and consultant in hygiene and food quality and general manager of “L’academie des chefs” cooking and pastry school in Tunis;

Roy “the Rooster” , Israelian chef, musician and a multidisciplinary artist creating unique content about food, life and whatever is on his mind;

Jam Melchor , founder of the Phillipine Culinary Heritage Movement,a non profit movement dedicated to the preservation of the Philippine culinary heritage and gastronomy;

Elena Seeley , Food Tank’s Content Director, passionate about using storytelling to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system;

Esteban Tapia , cook and food heritage researcher, professor at the University of San Francisco de Quito, Slow Food Councilor for the Andean region, Coordinator of Slow Food Ecuador;

Phillipe Belletini, chef and gastronome, artisan producer of native Brazilian fruit jellies, who works with the valorization of regional products, agroecological farming, non-conventional foods and traditional food culture.

All applications were sent within the 17th April 2021 and the jury will be evaluating each recipe considering their Locality/Regionality/Community, Zero-Waste, Creativity/Originality, Utility, Aesthetics within the 22nd of April 2021.

Members of the jury and the WDSD Task Force will announce the great winners of this contest via livestream at 2.30 PM CET on the 24th of April 2021 on the social media of @worlddiscosoupday, don’t forget to tune in!

by Paola Itzel Rodríguez Rivera

Photo [1] (c) Andrea Bolognin

Photo [2] Banano Desmechado recipe, by María Camila, Colombia