Slow Rice 2020: Rice as Biodiversity

Slow Rice, the first event on the sustainability, tradition, and future of rice, will be held in Wenzhou, China, and online at Terra Madre Salone Del Gusto, from November 27 to 29.

The Wenzhou Community was the first Slow Food Community in China and was founded with the goal of encouraging research into more sustainable lifestyles for the local population. It also aims to protect and promote the food culture and traditions of Wenzhou, its local food biodiversity, traditional methods of food production from cultivation to cooking, the ideals of social justice and equality, care for the environment and ensuring access to good, clean and fair food for all.

Slow Rice is the first project organized by the Slow Food Community of Wenzhou at Qidu Qiansha. The hope is to transform the village into a gastronomic cultural center, revitalizing the rural social fabric and aiding in the development of rural tourism.

Their resilience has become even more proactive since then, leading the community to organize the first edition of Slow Rice. The event will be held physically in Wenzhou in the village of Qidu Qiansha, in collaboration with the local authority and several other associations, and is accompanied by online activities accessible to all.