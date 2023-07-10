Discover Slow Food’s 2022: a historic year for our movement

Slow Food’s Annual Report is now online, the tool that allows us to tell the story of our 2022 by valuing the beneficiaries, our achievements and those who enabled us to achieve them.

“The role of food as the main culprit in environmental disaster is emerging ever more loudly and clearly. Our movement, which has been working for 30 years to ensure good, clean and fair food, must have the courage to take a leading political role in curbing this trend, which has catastrophic implications. We need governance that leaves space for new generations. We must be able to combine the new with our history” said Carlo Petrini addressing the delegates of the 8th Slow Food International Congress which was held in July 2022.

Edward Mukiibi, better known as Edie, represents this exciting leap into the future. Elected Slow Food’s new president, Edie was born in 1986 in Uganda into a farming family, the same year the Slow Food movement was started at Rome’s Spanish Steps in protest against the opening of a McDonald’s.

According to Mukiibi: “The time has come when we must step out of our social and geographical bubbles and create links with others who share the same vision of a good, clean and fair food system and those who are working to regenerate the planet. This interconnection inside and outside our network creates a mosaic that may initially look imperfect. But in the end the small pieces of this mosaic all come together build a powerful image of a snail.”

In 2022, the snail, moving forward slowly but steadily, has had an impact on changing the food system, and these results we have tried to highlight in this report, highlighting the numbers of the projects that our network has pursued with commitment and enthusiasm and showing the impact of some of the case studies.

Some examples?

376,400 students involved in 1,882 school gardens in Africa

15,000 Ark of Taste nominators around the world who interview farmers, cooks, artisans, cheesemakers, butchers and bakers and report endangered varieties, breeds and food products.

3,000 visitors for the RegenerAction digital toolkit which was developed with the goal of giving concrete tools to help Terra Madre participants to take immediate action.

400 children and 40 teachers and educators were involved in Romania’s food gardens

10,000 volunteers were mobilized to organized 100 Disco Soup on all continents, saving 40 tons of food from being wasted.

Slow Food’s Annual Report is addressed to all our network: activists, leaders, volunteers, members, stakeholders and all those who follow us and are committed to be change-makers. Indeed, we address also the citizens who from time to time intercept our events, our projects, and any other activities that benefit communities, the environment, society, the food system in general.

The issues and projects described in this document are those that have characterized Slow Food’s activity throughout 2022 and are most significant to external stakeholders. Drawing on the annual reports prepared by the different working groups, this 2022 Annual Report features the most important projects around the world.

As in previous years, we have chosen to structure the document around Slow Food’s three key areas of intervention:

Biodiversity: defending cultural and biological diversity

defending cultural and biological diversity Education: educating, inspiring and mobilizing citizens

educating, inspiring and mobilizing citizens Advocacy: influencing policies in the public and private sectors

Today, it is even clearer what we must do: continue to work even more effectively to respond to the now global and interconnected emergencies and stand by all the people who are too often left behind, because we believe that good, clean and fair food must be guaranteed for everyone, always and everywhere.