Slow Food Relaunches the Cinema for Innovation, Networks and Environment (CINE) Project

Support Cinemas, Rebuild Social Relationships and Promote Environmental and Food Culture

Now that social venues are opening back up, we can finally restart the activities of the Cinema communities for Innovation, Networks and Environment (CINE) project, funded by the European Union, with the contribution of Fondazione CRC, and coordinated by Slow Food. In addition to the French MobilEvent , and the Croatian association Kinookus, the other partners are the Associazione Cinemambiente , the Cinema Boaro in Ivrea (province of Turin), the Cinema Vittoria in Bra (province of Cuneo) and the City of Cherasco (province of Cuneo) in Italy.