Slow Food promotes agroecology as the agriculture of the future

The Building Local Economies in East Africa Through Agroecology project was successfully completed.

By spreading agroecological practices and strengthening farmers’ knowledge of agroecological farming, the project “Building Local Economies in East Africa Through Agroecology”, funded by the AgroEcology Fund and launched in September 2019 to boost local economies and improve the livelihoods of communities in Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania, has come to an end.

Throughout 18 (plus 4 of extension due to the Coronavirus) intense months of activities, the Slow Food network supported the development and strengthening of agroecological food systems as key to future food security, improving knowledge and communication on agroecology and including agroecology in policy frameworks. Remarkable results have been obtained, despite the difficulties encountered also due to the worldwide emergency of Coronavirus.