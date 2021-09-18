Slow Food Netherlands launches campaign ‘The Ark in Season’

Slow Food the Netherlands recently published the book ‘de Ark van de Smaak in Nederland’ (the Ark of Taste in the Netherlands). They underline the fact that the publishing of this book is only the beginning.

The purpose of this book is not just to be read; there’s work to do. To promote the book as a tool, for people to use to figure out what beautiful products to eat, and when to buy them, SFNL has recently launched the campaign ‘De Ark in het Seizoen’ (the Ark in Season).

To highlight the seasonality and diversity of the products of the Ark of Taste, they are publishing an article every two weeks about products that are in season at that moment. To better communicate what seasonality means, and what factors influence the success of a harvest season, they interview producers for each product. The passion and enthusiasm of the producers really makes people connect with them, and with the product and production area.

The first two products they highlighted were the ‘Westland Table Grapes’ and the ‘Eldense Blauwe Plum’. Both products once had a prominent place in the Dutch landscape. Now, only a handful of people still grow them. Luckily, the passion with which they grow these grapes and plums is effective: people are already calling, emailing, and texting for availability weeks before the first harvest. Those who know, can’t wait to get their hands on a crate of the sweet and aromatic grapes.

With the campaign, Slow Food the Netherlands hopes to uphold people’s interest in the Ark of Taste, and to stimulate action.

See the two articles (in Dutch) here: