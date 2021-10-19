They challenge everyone: submit the best idea and win €1500 to execute it!

The book ‘The Ark of Taste in the Netherlands’ has been published for some months now. According to Slow Food the Netherlands, it is time for phase 2: there is work to do. To protect the documented Dutch gastronomic heritage, action is needed.

This Sunday, the 17th of October they launched the ‘100×100 Challenge’. 100 products in the Ark of Taste require (more than) 100 ideas to prevent these products from going extinct!

All ideas are welcome!

Creativity is a plus! Apple cider with Ark of Taste apples? A bean burger with the ‘Heilige Boon’? Or an amazing art project with one of the Ark of Taste products? All ideas are welcome! Central to the idea should of course be the product. And, executing the idea should contribute to the survival of this product.

The challenge is live from October 17th

The first round of the challenge will run from the 17th of October until the 12th of November. Then, a selection will be made for the second round, which will run until the 3rd of December. On Terra Madre day, the 10th of December, the winners will be announced. The first prize is €1500, and the second is €750. Both prizes should be used to execute the submitted ideas.

The 10th of December is only the beginning for the winners

Once the two winners are announced, the real work starts. Both winners must use the prize money to start realizing the project as submitted by them. Slow Food the Netherlands will maintain close contact with the winners, to be updated on the process, and communicate the project’s progress with the rest of the country.

With this challenge, Slow Food the Netherlands hopes to stimulate many people from different backgrounds to become engaged in protecting the rich gastronomic heritage and agro-biodiversity of the Netherlands.