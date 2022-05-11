Slow Food Netherlands hosts Slow Food International Vice President Edie Mukiibi

This June, Slow Food Vice President and Slow Food Uganda Executive Director Edie Mukiibi will visit the Netherlands, on invitation of Slow Food Netherlands.

After having worked together on a North-South partnership project to kickstart the Ugandan Ark of Taste book last year, they are now looking to strengthen this international relationship further. During the beginning of June, the team of Slow Food the Netherlands will guide Edie through the country’s rich gastronomic heritage, and to meet with local Slow Food communities and producers. Central to this visit will be to strengthen the relationship between Slow Food the Netherlands and Slow Food International, and Uganda, as well as to share ideas and inspire each other. Besides that, Edie Mukiibi will also be one of the key-note speakers at the Voedsel Anders Conference in Wageningen.