Slow Food launches the online campaign “On my plate”

Starting on January 18, 2021, Slow Food is guiding 3.000 young activists from all over the world through a six-week journey “On My Plate”, exploring the hidden world our food travels through to reach our plates and offering actions we can all take to improve our relationship with our food, our planet, our future. Together with them all, Slow Food will promote good, clean, and fair food for all. In the process, it will be possible to learn how to improve our food habits and make a positive, lasting impact on the world.

Jorrit Kiewik, director of the global Slow Food Youth Network (SFYN), states: “2020 has been an extraordinarily challenging year. The global pandemic that has fractured the social fabric has forced us home, gluing us to our screens more than we did before, while the grip of multinational corporations over the global food systems tightened—small-scale food artisans were forced to close. The importance of local networks to our food security has never been clearer: independent food producers and farmers have stepped up to fill the void left by the fragile-yet-dominant global supply chains, adapting their operational models to help contain the pandemic and feed their local communities. The challenge “On My Plate” is focused on creating a food system that is good, clean and fair for all”.

Currently thousands of participants from over 120 countries around the world have already joined the challenge.

Slow Food will feed participants who register themselves on onmyplate.slowfood.com with a wide array of podcasts, videos and articles on these issues, challenging people to reflect on their food habits and all the people that bring their food from farm to fork. Thereby they will learn more while having fun and sharing their discoveries with their network.

In order to make “On My Plate” a success, Slow Food is calling on ambassadors to join together as a community of leaders and guide this effort, creating the greatest impact possible. So far over 130 ambassadors joined the campaign on Instagram, among them farmer Carlo Sumaoang from The Philippines, fair food activist Diletta Belotti from Italy and Maria Alicia Ramirez from Colombia.

For all the details, please visit the official website: onmyplate.slowfood.com