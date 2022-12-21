Slow Food is hiring for a new Agroecology EU Policy Officer position

Slow Food is looking for a full-time Agroecology EU Policy Officer for the Slow Food office in Brussels



Job experience: 1-3 years

Job location: Brussels (Rue de l’Industrie 10), occasional travel required. The candidate must be registered in Belgium and commit to working most of the time from the office.

Suggested Start Date: 15 February

ABOUT

Slow Food is a global grassroots organization that envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet. Slow Food involves over a million activists, chefs, experts, youth, farmers, fishers and academics in over 160 countries. Slow Food Europe aims at translating the Slow Food network’s grassroots actions into policy advocacy at the European level and to raise awareness about various aspects of food production, agriculture, fisheries, and their effects on biodiversity, animal welfare, human health, and climate change.

JOB PURPOSE SUMMARY

The post-holder will be responsible for advocacy work in relation to the European food and farming policies (in particular, CAP, Pesticides and GMO-related policies), in collaboration with the colleagues in the Brussels Office, in the international headquarters in Italy, and other Slow Food offices, as well as with experts from the Slow Food network and with partner organizations.

Key responsibilities

Contribute to the development and implementation of the strategic priorities and work program of Slow Food in Europe and, in particular, to the implementation of a long-term, successful advocacy strategy for a transition towards agroecological food systems in Europe

Monitor and report on relevant EU policy developments and provide background information to the other team members and Slow Food network as appropriate

Establish and maintain strategic relationships with relevant stakeholders and partner organizations

Represent Slow Food in relevant fora (e.g. stakeholder consultation groups, conferences)

Plan, execute and implement advocacy actions aimed at policymakers and other stakeholders

Contribute to the organization and realization of public conferences, meetings, and actions in cooperation with other partner organizations

Contribute to the drafting of policy briefs and position papers on relevant issues and to their dissemination

Contribute to the efficient organization of the office activities including internal meetings and administrative tasks

Monitor and evaluate the impact of advocacy work

Skills and personality

Relevant academic degree (including agronomic, environmental, or political sciences)

At least 1 year of work experience in policy and advocacy

Sound grasp of the functioning of EU institutions and a good understanding of how decisions on EU policies are made

Knowledge of European food-related policies (e.g. CAP, Pesticides and GMOs-related policies) is a strong asset

Ability and motivation to advocate for a transition towards sustainable food systems

Ability to understand and identify opportunities in the decision-making processes

Ability to advocate effectively and to communicate in an articulated manner to a wide range of audiences both in writing and orally

Ability to formulate recommendations, research information, analyze documents and monitor policy processes

Excellent English language written skills (native speaker or equivalent); language skills in addition to English (esp. Spanish, French, Italian) are a plus

Why work for Slow Food

A challenging and worthy cause to advocate for in an international, highly stimulating environment: you will help promote good, clean and fair food for all

Support and co-develop the functioning of a European-wide network

Work at an international level in a dynamic environment on a wide variety of European topics

Opportunity of being part of a grassroots worldwide food movement with the possibility to give your ideas and input, ensuring the success of the organization

Space for personal development

Friendly and inclusive work environment

WORKING CONDITIONS

Terms of employment

The contract will have a limited duration of one year that could be extended.

Remuneration package

The gross salary is in line with that of an NGO, on the basis of the full-time job (typically 38 hours per week).

APPLICATION

Please send (in English) by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject “Application: Policy Officer”:

Your CV

A cover letter

Deadline for application: 12 January 18h00 CET

First round of interviews: 17-20 January

Suggested start date: 15 February



Please note that due to limited staff resources and expected numbers of applications, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.