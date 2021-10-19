Slow Food experiences on Airbnb: who wants to be the next host?

The network calls, Slow Food responds!

We have organised a specific training session for our network and for all those interested in learning more. It will take place online on the Zoom platform on November 3rd from 6:00 to 7:00 pm CET and it will be held in English. A number of hosts will be with us to give tips and advice on how to run a successful experience.

Please register here and you will receive the link where to connect.

We wait for you!

The tourism sector has undoubtedly been hard hit by the pandemic in recent months, but gradually the desire to travel and the opportunities to travel are starting up again. Likewise, Slow Food experiences are starting up again and we hope to bring the numbers back up, confident in an increasingly open international tourism sector. Various researches underline a great desire to return to travel, certainly in a safe way. Travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 outbreak have led people to restrict the radius of their travel. There is an increasing tendency to travel mostly within one’s own country, especially in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the UK. In fact, here and there, searches for ‘things to do’ by local people have increased considerably.

Furthermore the picture that emerges shows an increased desire to carry out activities and a need to rediscover nature. This is why it is very important to focus on local potential, promoting the opportunities that the area offers. Typical restaurants, cultural tours and traditional experiences could be the solution and the opportunity we should seize.

More and more often from the nodes of the network we receive requests for more information, for advice on how to manage an experience, because in the Slow Food world there are so many opportunities that this collaboration can offer.

One example is the visit Giacomo Miola offers his guests to the Amalfi Coast, thanks to which the guests will walk through a typical village and discover its farmers and food traditions, while collecting wild ingredients useful for the later cooking. Or even the cooking experience with the Provençal chef Paul at his XVII century family farmhouse in France: you will be introduced to the history of his old farm and of the region and prepare a meal using seasonal and local ingredients from the garden.