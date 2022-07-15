Slow Food EU’s 2022 Geeky Summer List

We’re back with our 2022 geeky summer list, where you will find our selection of books and podcasts about food politics to keep you company wherever you are!

Take a dive!

PODCASTS

Slow Food Youth Network (SFYN) Podcast

Launched in 2020, the Slow Food Youth Network podcast share experience, tips and interviews of the young members of Slow Food communities, giving a voice to actors of the food chain whose stories are rarely told.

Apple | Spotify

Slow Food Goes Brussels

This is our own series which is dedicated to EU food and agriculture policies, in which we explain and discuss the agri-food hot topics in Brussels, to bring Slow Food’s listeners closer to the arena of EU negotiations.

Apple | Spotify

Farm Gate, by ffinlo Costain

Farm Gate is the regenerative agriculture podcast, focussed on practical solutions for climate and food security. The topics covered are relevant for everyone who eats, but is particularly intended for farmers, food chain professionals, and policy-makers.

Apple | Spotify

The Food Chain, by the BBC World Service

The Food Chain series examines the business, science and cultural significance of food, and what it takes to put food on our plates. Check out their episodes on why fried chicken became the most popular fast food meat or find out how the food industry convinced us to upsize our portions.

Apple | Spotify

BOOKS

Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them | Dan Saladino

Dan Saladino, a food journalist and producer of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) podcast, The Food Programme, makes a compelling case for biodiversity in Eating to Extinction. Traveling to the Sea Islands of Georgia for Geechee red peas and northern Tanzania for the Hadza people and their wild honey, Saladino shares about the people and traditions behind foods at risk of extinction.

The Disco Soup Cookbook | Slow Food Youth Network

The Disco Soup cookbook was made by the Slow Food Youth Network and the World Disco Soup Day Task Force. It is an activist tool dedicated to global eaters who want to be actively part of the fight against climate change and food waste.

Through insights on the worldwide food waste situation, about 100 recipes by activists of World Disco Soup Day and inspiring stories of special products, farmers and fishermen, the reader is invited to rediscover the value of food, its cultural heritage.

Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming | Liz Carlisle

In Healing Grounds, readers learn that regenerative agriculture is about more than carbon sequestration. Liz Carlisle tells the stories of Indigenous, Black, Latinx, and Asian American farmers who revived ancestral farming practices to restore native prairies, promote microbial growth, and enrich soil health.

Along the way, these farmers reconnected their communities with cultural ties to land, demonstrating that true regenerative agriculture restores diversity in plants and in people.

To Boldly Grow | Tamar Haspel

Tamar Haspel is a columnist for the Washington Post and winner of the 2015 James Beard Award. In To Boldly Grow, she is on a mission: to show us that raising or gathering our own food is not as hard as it’s often made out to be.

Filled with practical tips and hard-won wisdom, To Boldly Grow allows us to journey alongside Haspel as she goes from cluelessness to competence, learning to scrounge dinner from the landscape around her and discovering that a direct connection to what we eat can utterly change the way we think about our food–and ourselves.

The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat | Matt Siegel

The Secret History of Food is a rich and satisfying exploration of the historical, cultural, scientific, sexual, and, yes, culinary subcultures of this most essential realm. Siegel is an armchair Anthony Bourdain, armed not with a chef’s knife but with knowledge derived from medieval food-related manuscripts, ancient Chinese scrolls, and obscure culinary journals.