COP27 was meant to be the “Implementation COP”, but after two weeks of negotiations, existing pledges and national plans remain insufficient to reach the Paris agreement 1.5-degree target. Although food and agriculture have been higher up the agenda than at any previous round of climate talks, solutions put forward to help tackle their dramatic impact on climate change do not challenge the current status-quo, confirming once more the overrepresentation of the agrifood industry’s interests.