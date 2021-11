After two days of discussion on “Nature and Land Use”, the session that included the issue of sustainable agriculture, came to an end today at Cop 26.

Slow Food believes that the very approach to this issue was flawed: talking about sustainable agriculture without considering the food system as a whole is wrong. The proposed solutions that emerged seemed to go in two different and separate directions, presented as complementary: reforestation on the one hand and technological innovation in agriculture on the other.