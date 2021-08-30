Slow Food Coffee Presidia in Africa

After the first visit to the Guatemalan highlands back in 2002, we have been on a quest to bring more coffee communities together and create a good, clean and fair coffee supply chain, from producers to consumers, as well as protecting and promoting the full biodiversity of coffee.

Today, we continue the journey to some of the Slow Food Presidia communities across Africa.

São Tomé and Príncipe Robusta Coffee: The exact origin of this #robusta coffee grown here today is not known, but the varieties were almost certainly introduced from Angola and Uganda by slaves from those countries. In many ways, coffee has become a means of liberation for the population, particularly for some of the poorest communities. If processed carefully, São Tomé robusta can aspire to a very high quality. Rich in caffeine, its flavor is neither aggressive nor woody, but balanced, fragrant and soft, with a delicate bitter note.

Luwero Kisansa Coffee: Uganda is Africa’s second-largest coffee producer, after Ethiopia. At an elevation of 1,200 meters, not far from the banks of Lake Victoria, two ancient varieties are still cultivated under shade trees, in the “coffee-banana system”. In the local culture, coffee has a strong symbolic value: At every traditional function, be it a house warming or bridal giveaway ceremony, coffee is a must. The coffee cherries are not just toasted, but also eaten fresh, in soups or simply chewed for their stimulating properties.

Mount Elgon Nyasaland Coffee: Presidium Nyasaland coffee is grown at altitudes between 1,260 and 1,550 meters, intercropped with bananas, manioc, pumpkins, beans, other coffee varieties such as Kilimanjaro (also arabica), fruit trees and ginger (an effective natural antiparasitic). The Nyasaland beans are slightly smaller than those of the hybrid varieties, but their aroma is more intense and floral, sometimes with almond notes.

The Slow Food Coffee Coalition is inviting all participants in the supply and distribution chain who are interested in coffee to sign up to its manifesto, so that together we can work towards ensuring and enjoying good, clean and fair coffee. Click here to find out more about the Slow Food Coffee Coalition.