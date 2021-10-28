Slow Food Coffee Coalition board of experts meet to define future of the network

Within the Slow Food Coffee Coalition exists an important and decisive advisory body, the Board of Experts: an active group of producers, roasters and professionals from all over the world whose aim is to co-create and guide the future of the network.

Last month, these leading experts in the coffee sector met to pave the way for the Slow Food Coffee Coalition program, which will take the place of the Slow Food Presidia that already exist in various producing countries. The new project aims to be more inclusive and embrace the entire coffee supply chain, dealing also with issues of transparency and sustainability.

During the meeting, the Slow Food Coffee Coalition presented its participatory and community model.

Exciting upcoming events were shared, such as the official launch of the media campaign for the signing of the Slow Food Coffee Coalition Manifesto, entitled #savethecoffeebreak, was launched on October 1st. The campaign was launched with a Masterclass for the World Food Forum. Other events we are planning, including a Slow Food Coffee Network meeting at Expo Dubai in February 2022 and Terra Madre 2022.

The dialog on the future of coffee was opened with great enthusiasm and continues through the dedicated Social Network: Slow Food Connect.

This day was an opportunity, the first of many, to learn, disseminate and share with some of Italy’s leading exponents in the world of coffee.

The attendees:

Alberto Polojac Imperator and Bloom Coffee Alessio Baschieri L’albero del caffè Andrej Godina Bfarm Carolina Guercio Lavazza Enrico Meschini Le Piantagioni del caffè Erminia Nodari Critical Coffee Francesca Surano Bfarm Gianfranco Ferrero Origini Caffè Letizia Pasquetti Bfarm and Oriental caffè Luciano Cambellotti Pausa Caffè Marco Ferrero Pausa Caffè Marco Purini Accademia LaMarzocco Maurizio Galiano Gocce di Cioccolato Nora Smahelova Accademia LaMarzocco Roberto Messineo San Domenico Caffè Sandro Bonacchi Bfarm and Oriental caffè Tullio Plebani Critical Coffee Veronica Rossi Lavazza