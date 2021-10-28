Slow Food Coffee Coalition board of experts meet to define future of the network

Within the Slow Food Coffee Coalition exists an important and decisive advisory body, the Board of Experts: an active group of producers, roasters and professionals from all over the world whose aim is to co-create and guide the future of the network.

Last month, these leading experts in the coffee sector met to pave the way for the Slow Food Coffee Coalition program, which will take the place of the Slow Food Presidia that already exist in various producing countries. The new project aims to be more inclusive and embrace the entire coffee supply chain,  dealing also with issues of transparency and sustainability.

During the meeting, the Slow Food Coffee Coalition presented its participatory and community model.

Exciting upcoming events were shared, such as the official launch of the media campaign for the signing of the Slow Food Coffee Coalition Manifesto, entitled #savethecoffeebreak, was launched on October 1st. The campaign was launched with a Masterclass for the World Food Forum. Other events we are planning, including a Slow Food Coffee Network meeting at Expo Dubai in February 2022 and Terra Madre 2022.

 The dialog on the future of coffee was opened with great enthusiasm and continues through the dedicated Social Network: Slow Food Connect.

This day was an opportunity, the first of many, to learn, disseminate and share with some of Italy’s leading exponents in the world of coffee.

The attendees:

Alberto PolojacImperator and Bloom Coffee
Alessio BaschieriL’albero del caffè
Andrej GodinaBfarm
Carolina GuercioLavazza
Enrico MeschiniLe Piantagioni del caffè
Erminia NodariCritical Coffee
Francesca SuranoBfarm
Gianfranco FerreroOrigini Caffè
Letizia PasquettiBfarm and Oriental caffè
Luciano CambellottiPausa Caffè
Marco FerreroPausa Caffè
Marco PuriniAccademia LaMarzocco
Maurizio GalianoGocce di Cioccolato
Nora SmahelovaAccademia LaMarzocco
Roberto MessineoSan Domenico Caffè
Sandro BonacchiBfarm and Oriental caffè
Tullio PlebaniCritical Coffee
Veronica RossiLavazza

 

