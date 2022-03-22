Welcome to Terra Madre Nordic and Nordic Artisan Food Awards

September 1-3 in Stockholm

During the first week in September 2022, Terra Madre Nordic, a Nordic meeting place for both producers and consumers with a common interest in sustainable food production, consumption, and food culture will take place in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

At the same time the Nordic Artisan Food Awards, NAFA, will take place for the first time ever. For the competition, artisan food producers from all over the Nordic region are invited to compete.

We look forward to exciting discussions and meetings between consumers and producers about our future food systems.

In addition, we hope to create stronger Nordic networks and strengthen the conversation about good, clean and fair food, says project manager Jannie Vestergaard from Slow Food in the Nordic Countries.

NAFA is organized by Eldrimner – Sweden’s Resource Centre For Artisan Food, which since 1996 annually has organized the product competition Swedish Championships in Artisan Food.

The purpose of the Nordic competition is to support and inspire product development for artisan food producers and to increase the awareness of and demand for artisan food. We hope to see about 500 artisan products from all Nordic countries participating in the competition, says project manager Aleksandra Ahlgren from Eldrimner.

The themes for this year’s Terra Madre Nordic will be regenerative and resilient food systems.

The events will be a unique manifestation of artisan food. Together we create an arena to showcase the entire Nordic artisan food movement and lead the important dialogue about sustainable food production, says project managers Aleksandra Ahlgren from Eldrimner and Jannie Vestergaard from Slow Food in the Nordic Countries.

Terra Madre Nordic is organized by Slow Food in the Nordic Countries and Eldrimner in collaboration with a large number of partners and volunteers from the Nordic countries and indigenous people.

During the days, in addition to the competition, a Nordic artisan food market, workshops, tastings, and exciting talks and debates about our future food systems will be arranged. The place for the events is Stora Skuggan, Norra Djurgården in Stockholm.

Information about the market and activities as well as competition arrangements will be communicated as the program grows on Terra Madre Nordic – Slow Food in the Nordic Countries (slowfoodnordic.com)

Welcome to attend the event in Stockholm, visit our website and follow us on social media!

Instagram and Facebook