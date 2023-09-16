Saving permanent meadows

Not all pastures are created equal.

Despite being complex ecosystems with which humans interact, there is a substantial difference between cultivated, fertilized, and regularly mowed pastures and permanent meadows.

The latter are regularly grazed by animals and are often found in high mountain regions, appearing as if they are a part of a natural landscape. In reality, even these permanent meadows are maintained thanks to human intervention. Indeed, without human intervention, these terrains would slowly give way to tree species and become woodland.