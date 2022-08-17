Rivers of green gold: olive oil at Terra Madre

Italy has the most important significant variety of olive biodiversity in the world. FAO study describes 538 different varieties in Italy, representing 42% of the global total. Among these, each variety is the expression of its land, its air, its local culture, and the work of the people who grow it.
