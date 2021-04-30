Reflections on the Earth Markets and sustainability

The Earth Markets are one of the most ambitious and complex Slow Food projects, requiring significant and continuous logistical organization between the participating producers. The goal is to create direct links between producers and the public, cutting out the middle-men and making good, clean and fair food more accessible.
Play your part in reshaping the food system and help build a brighter future.
Join more than 1 million activists involved in more than 10,000 projects throughout 160 countries around the world, working to provide good, clean and fair food for all.