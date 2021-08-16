Pick Here: a new project to promote local products in Taiwan

The “Pick Here!” project gives chefs opportunities to connect with local farmers and offers consumers a chance to learn more about biodiversity.

The Taoyuan Slow Food community, combined with the Tienmu Slow Food community, are announcing a new project in the North of Taiwan! By building connections between farmers and chefs, the “Pick Here!” project wants to create a new selling system in agriculture and increase awareness about good, clean and fair foods in the local area.

The Taoyuan Slow Food community consists of young farmers in the local area. Their objective is to improve the agricultural system, through exchange and cooperation as well as the involvement of the younger generation.

In 2019, the founder of the Taoyuan Slow Food community Wu, Cheng-Fu (吳成富), launched “Pick Here!” to change the agri-food selling system in the local region. Different from regular channels, this project creates a new network that combines farmers and chefs. Moreover, the method uses free space in stores or restaurants to set up “Pick Here!” selling points.

It hasn’t been easy to expand channels for farmers. The Taoyuan Slow Food community used a low budget to create this project and cooperated with famous chef Chien, Ching-Hung (簡境宏) to establish the first “Pick Here!” next to the counter of his restaurant.

In this first location, they sold products directly from farmers and developed some recipes made with local ingredients. Now there are more than ten stores, restaurants involved in this project.

The next steps of “Pick Here!” will be to combine both online and offline networks, by:

Creating a platform for farmers and restaurants and sell products directly through free spaces in different stores. Executing different educational projects to consumers, such as by making video introducing ingredients, farmers, and recipes. Developing an online system for consumers to book what they want and collect in stores near them.