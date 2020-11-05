Archive » Open Letter to Frans Timmermans : No to double standards !
In their joint letter, Slow Food together with many other civil society organizations, remind Executive Vice-President Timmermans that “the EU has a global leadership role to play on these issues and can help to achieve an international consensus that these abhorrent practices, which result in discrimination and exploitation, must end. This could be achieved by establishing a new UN mechanism to promote a phase-out of highly hazardous pesticides globally in cooperation with FAO, WHO, UNEP, and ILO.”