Friday, September 17th, 2021 we’ll inaugurate the 13th edition of Cheese, which is now in its 24th year. If i think about the young people who are beginning their studies at the University of Gastronomic Sciences in these same days, i realize that when Cheese started they weren’t even born.

And so it’s with them in mind, and all of you who have discovered the world of cheese along the way, that i’d like to retrace our steps: how did we get here?