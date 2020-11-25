Olive Groves, Ancient Guardians of the Mediterranean

November 26 is WORLD OLIVE TREE DAY, as proclaimed by UNESCO. For the occasion, Slow Olives is organizing a conference dedicated to the role of olive cultivation for the Mediterranean landscape.

An immense olive grove, extending across millions of hectares has been one of the distinctive characteristics of the Mediterranean for Millenia. The reason for the extraordinary spread of olive across this vast area is undoubtedly a long and continuous effort by generations of farmers.

There’s an entire economy built around the complex web of relations between olive growers, millers and merchants. Over the centuries, using their skills and traditional knowledge, they’ve developed a distinctive olive culture which has been remained largely unchanged to this day. This meeting discusses the problems which are putting this traditional type of olive cultivation at risk, and the good practices being put in place by communities to safeguard it.