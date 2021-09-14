The Slow Food Youth Network (SFYN), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and with the support of the SUN Civil Society Network (SUN CSN), is organizing a side event on 2 October entitled “Nutrition, Climate Change and Biodiversity: Challenges and Opportunities for Future Generations” at the Pre-COP 26 Summit to be held from 30 September to 2 October in Milan, Italy.

The objective of this event is to showcase the importance of youth for transformative action by highlighting innovative youth-led ideas and programmes linking climate change, biodiversity and nutrition.

Food systems, climate change and biodiversity interact and affect each other. On the one hand, food systems are affected by climate change and biodiversity, while on the other hand, food systems are also a major driver of environmental impact as a result of unsustainable farming, production and consumption practices. Understanding the linkages between climate change, biodiversity and nutrition is essential to tackle climate change and improve nutrition outcomes.

Bringing youth into the discussion is paramount to ensure a broadened critical dialogue to help leverage biodiversity preservation and climate adaptation and mitigation opportunities to enable healthy diets from sustainable, resilient and inclusive food systems. As such, youth from different backgrounds and continents will be presenting their perspectives on food – from agriculture to food processing to advocacy – to highlight the potential of cross-sectoral collaborations to address the needs of the most vulnerable while improving nutrition outcomes; climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Farmers, chefs, entrepreneurs, climate activists, researchers, and policy advocates will be on hand to share their views and raise awareness about the importance of connecting all three areas.

Pre-COP26 is the last official meeting before COP26, the UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November 2021 under the presidency of the UK and in partnership with Italy. COP26 is the largest international summit dedicated to climate change, bringing together government officials, climate experts, campaigners and other stakeholders to agree coordinated action to tackle climate change.

The event will be virtual and open to all. To participate, please pre-register online via this link: https://fao.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5p0kTEqJQ76MXZ1reLjuAg