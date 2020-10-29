November Highlights at Terra Madre

We’re moving into the second month of Terra Madre and the worldwide Slow Food Festival to unite Our Food, Our Planet, Our Future steps into a higher gear, expanding its reach and diving deeper into specific themes.

So what are the unmissable highlights to look forward to in November?

The Slow Food community of Academia Puebla organizes a panel of experts in anthropology, history, and gastronomy to discuss the traditions of offerings on the Día de los Muertos in Mexico. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about this traditional celebrations and the different food traditions associated with it. A series of videos will present how different communities in six states in Mexico live and celebrate the Día de los Muertos in their area.

Free event. Streaming and videos will be available here. Event organized by Mónica Orduña Sosa and the Slow Food Community of Academia Puebla.