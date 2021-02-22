New Policy Brief: What do the EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies mean for Slow Food?

A brand-new Policy Brief titled “What do the new EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies mean for Slow Food”

Slow Food Europe has published a brand-new Policy Brief titled “What do the new EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies mean for Slow Food”. The document, available in English, German, French, and Italian, gives an in-depth analysis of the numerous measures proposed by the EU in their new Strategies published in May 2020, which are part of the EU Green Deal.

Find the policy brief in the following languages:

English

French

German

Italian

What are the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies?

The EU Green Deal is composed of several regulations and strategies addressing interconnected policy sectors, two of which will play a significant role in transforming our food systems: the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and the Farm to Fork Strategy published on 20 May 2020.

They are both 10-year plans that firstly aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable food system by taking an integrated approach to food, and secondly seeks to protect nature and reverse the degradation of ecosystems. The measures proposed concern not only production on the farm, but also objectives to promote sustainable fishing, encouraging the consumption of organic food in school canteens, and proposing various improvements to food labelling.

They include several strong targets such as a 50% reduction of the use and risk of pesticides by 2030, a 50% reduction target of the overall EU sales of antimicrobials for farmed animals and in aquaculture by 2030, and reducing food waste by 50% at retail and consumer level by 2030, for example.

The Policy Brief

Although these strategies are ambitious and show a change in the EU’s approach to food policy making, do they go far enough? In the policy brief, you will find how these measures compare with what Slow Food advocates, whether we believe they are ambitious enough, and where we need to continue our fight for stronger measures to support good, clean and fair food!

The policy brief is intended to inform you about the EU’s commitments, as well as to help you in advocating for policies to support sustainable food systems.