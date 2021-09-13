Mother Noella Marcellino and the Promise of Cheese

The pandemic highlighted inequalities and inequities, in our societies and across the world. But it also sparked an increase in solidarity actions: people and communities coming together to support one another, and most importantly, vulnerable groups. Financed by European Cultural Foundation, with the contribution of CRC Foundation, Slow Food Heros recounts the stories of those who stepped up to the crisis, in their own words. Some stories show the creativity of individuals, other the relentless work they carried out, and all inspire us to be heros, in our own way, in our own communities.