Meet the SFYNvesting winning project!

From May 23rd until June 13th, the Slow Food Youth Network opened a call to support local communities with a small fund. The focus of the call was the creation or strengthening of activities for youth empowerment regarding the promotion of local biodiversity and food sovereignty.

The project was asked to show long-term objectives, and it could come from a community, an association, or a single entrepreneur. Read the details of the call here.

The winner of the SFYNvesting call is Christian Shamir Lam Oliveros from the Nicaraguan community of “Mairin Yapti Tasba Laka-Karata, for the indigenous communities in the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region”.

Their rich and ambitious project’s title is: “The Rebirth of the Indigenous Women of the North Caribbean of Nicaragua – Rebuilding their Communities with Love and Harmony After Hurricanes ETA and IOTA”.

Some of the activities included in the project will be:

Reforestation of one hectare in the Karata community and one in Tuapi with Caribbean fruit and plots of forests,

Creation of a space for food transformation (for example, from tomato to tomato sauce),

Launch of a visual communication strategy at the local level for indigenous economic empowerment and the role of young women in the communities through documentaries and radio

Capacity building of 10 hours developed with the following topic: The Voice of Indigenous Women “How to Speak in Public, Negotiation of their Products (the issue of haggling will be strongly worked on); The Importance of a Female Leadership for Effective Governance”

…and much more!

Stay tuned to our social media to see the updates on the project! @slowfoodyouthnetwork