MedSNAIL in Spain exposes the main Andalusian products with strong cultural and historical ties in the Andarax Valley territory

Thanks to the assistance and monitoring provided by Slow Food, we have selected through our agrobiodiversity study, a number of food products that have been included in the Ark of Taste for their documentation, protection, and international projection. The selected products are typical of the Andarax Valley, in the Alpujarra region of Almería, the pilot area chosen for the implementation of MedSNAIL in Andalusia.
