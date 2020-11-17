Letter about the representation of peasant, agroecological and organic farmers at Agricultural Outlook conference

“We deeply regret that no representative of small and medium sustainable farmers’ organizations is among the speakers in the program available to date. Likewise, no representative of small and medium sustainable farmers’ organizations was invited to contribute at the Outlook Conference preparatory workshop, organized on October 21st-22nd. Thousands of farmers all over Europe have been testing innovative farming and socio-economic models to improve the impact of agriculture on nature and to better meet citizens’ expectations on reducing pesticide use or improving animal welfare and providing good food through shorter food chains. These farmers could be presented as positive models in such a Conference.”