It’s time for Slow Rice

The third edition of Slow Rice Wenzhou was held from 17 to 19 December 2022 in Qidu Island.

With the support of the Culture and Tourism Department, the Wenzhou Slow Food Community organized an exhibition dedicated to the different varieties of rice, a market of typical products along the narrow streets of the village, next to the canal, with the presence of around sixty small local producers. Mountain honey, the dried peel of mini Ougan mandarins with medicinal value, requiring special preparation, different varieties of rice, rice wine and distillates have attracted numerous visitors. There was no shortage of warm Spanish red wine with citrus slices, the punch to warm up those present.

The opening ceremony was enlivened by a mini concert by the famous local rock and roll band “Life-Giving Rice”, led by songwriter Chen Jie, author of tunes known to all Wenzhounese such as Wumajie and People’s Square. For the occasion, Chen Jie interpreted a motif he dedicated to Slow Food, entitled “Slow Food Light”.

Community members have plastered the walls of the courtyard of the former public granary of the village with large photographs of the group’s activities over the past three years. On the long central table, rice flour noodle peaches, rice vermicelli and other local specialties were on display. A rustic bakery offered roasted sweet potatoes, corn, and steamed taro to shivering visitors.

