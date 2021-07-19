Hundreds of grassroots organizations to oppose the UN Food Systems Summit

Civil society and Indigenous Peoples’ organizations, together with Slow Food, will launch a global counter-mobilization against the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit.

Slow Food HQ, 19 July 2021. Over 300 organizations representing civil society, small food producers, researchers and Indigenous Peoples’ from across the world will gather in a virtual and physical event in Rome from 25 to 28 July 2021 to protest against the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit.

The “People’s Counter-Mobilization to Transform Corporate Food Systems” is the latest in a series of criticisms against the UNFSS. Those opposing the Summit include a coalition of scientists who published a petition calling on their peers around the globe to join them.