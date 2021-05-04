How to Make A Flower Bomb?

In May, Slow Food calls on every gardener at heart to take a stand for biodiversity and pollinators: this is the “Flower Bomb Challenge”! Participants have two weeks to make their “flower bombs” (a mix of wildflower seeds, clay and soil) and will be invited to throw them around in their garden or in public spaces on World Bee Day (May 20) and the following weekend.

“Well, that’s all very well, but what are those “Flower Bombs” and how do you make them?”, you are probably wondering. In this article, we guide you through the process step-by-step. Don’t worry, “flower bombs” are quick and easy to make!

A Flower Bomb is a little ball made up of a combination of compost, clay and seeds. The compost and clay act as a carrier for the seeds so they can be launched over walls or fences and into inaccessible areas such as wasteland or railways.

To make flower bombs, you will need

Wildflower seeds – from your garden or a garden shop

Clay powder — from any craft shop

Peat-free compost

Water

A bowl

Step-by-step instructions

Mix 1 cup of seeds with 5 cups of compost and 2-3 cups of clay powder (you can use clay soil instead if you have it) in a bowl. Slowly mix in water with your hands until everything sticks together. Roll the mixture into firm balls. Leave the balls to dry in a sunny spot. Now for the fun bit! Plant your seed bombs by throwing them at bare parts of the garden or onurban wasteland (neglected roundabouts, flower beds and planters etc) and wait to see what pops up!

We encourage you to use wildflower seeds in your flower bombs to have more chance to attract pollinators. Why? Wildflower species are native or naturalized plants growing on their own, without cultivation or assistance. Many pollinators are also native to the area and will seek out plants that grow in their natural surroundings. It’s part of nature’s plan: Wildflowers and pollinators need each other to survive!

Now it is your turn! We cannot wait to see your flower bombs, so do not hesitate to share images of yourself in action with us on Facebook (@slowfoodinternational), Twitter (@SlowFoodEurope; @SlowFoodHQ) and Instagram (@slowfood_international).

AAAAND do not forget to sign and share the ECI #SaveBeesandFarmers.