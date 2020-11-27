How it’s Made – New Episode Highlights from Morocco, Russia and The Philippines

We start in Morocco, in the region of Taliouine, and in particular the village of Tinfat, is the heart of a Slow Food Presidium dedicated to saffron production. The historic production area, the oldest in Morocco, is in the highlands of Souktana, between 1300 and 1500 meters.

Each phase of the Taliouine saffron cultivation is performed manually and fertilization is natural. Irrigation is a complex practice, based on the principle that each producer is responsible for a quota of this most precious resource, water. The saffron is cultivated from the beginning of September, when the fields are fertilized and ploughed. Then the furrows are prepared with the bulbs can be sown at the desired density. Irrigation is infrequent: saffron doesn’t require a lot of water. Watch and discover this ancestral harvesting technique!

INDIGENOUS KNOWLEDGE

We continue in Russia, more specifically, the Altai Republic. So what is the Altai Republic, and what will the Altai mountains—and the world—lose if the indigenous peoples of the region stop practicing their agricultural and gastronomic activities, and lose their traditional knowledge and skills?

Iuliia Fominykh knows how to preserve the qualities of the indigenous gastronomic culture of the Altai, and how to improve quality of life in their places of residence. She tells us how her daily work aims to promote the knowledge and traditions of the indigenous peoples of the mountains. Her cuisine is based not just on traditional techniques and products, but also on the spiritual traditions of local indigenous peoples.