THE FAO’S GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL HERITAGE PROGRAM (GIAHS)

Slow Food is collaborating on the project “Building Capacity: International Advanced Training Course on GIAHS (Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems),” co-funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) with the involvement of the Department of Agriculture, Food, Environment and Forestry (DAGRI) of the University of Florence as the implementing body and the University Campus of Prato (PIN) as partner.

Within the framework of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, a cycle of webinars and a digital conference are planned, aimed at the Slow Food network around the world (Terra Madre delegates, Slow Food communities and convivia, producers participating in the event’s marketplace, etc.). Each webinar will explore the objectives and potential of the FAO’s GIAHS program for the sustainable development of rural areas.

The principles on which the program is based will be explained, starting from the importance of conserving culture, biocultural diversity and traditional production systems for the preservation of the environment and the landscape. It will be shown how these represent a valid alternative to processes of agricultural intensification. During the webinar, the process of nominating a place to the GIAHS program will also be described.

Speakers:

Prof. Mauro Agnoletti, scientific coordinator of the “Building Capacity: International Advanced Training Course on GIAHS” project.

Dr. Clelia Puzzo, representing the FAO GIAHS Secretariat.

Producers from some GIAHS sites already participating in the program.

The first session will be in English, the second in English and French and the third in English, Spanish and Portuguese).

February 11 – 5.30 (English)

February 25 – 5.30 (English and French)

March 11 – 5.30 (English, Spanish and Portoguese)

Project implemented by DAGRI in collaboration with PIN and Slow Food. With funding from AICS and the collaboration of Horizons.