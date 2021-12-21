Are you consuming food that is good for you and the planet? 

It’s time to put your food-fact knowledge to the test and clear some of the myths surrounding our favorite food. This is not about the five-second rule or if swallowing a watermelon seed will make a plant grow in your stomach, but to teach us the relationship between food that is healthy for us, the producers, and the environment, and of course, tasty.

Myth number one: Salmon is always good for you

There is always someone saying that this fish is great for our health because it is rich in Omega-3s. Which would be true, only if you ate salmon 20 years ago. Today’s salmon has half the amount of this fatty acid, due to the feed and vegetable oils used in farming, and 70% of the salmon we find on the market nowadays is farmed.

Fake news number two: Cane sugar is better than refined sugar.

Raw sugar from sugar cane or beet is simply sugar that has not been fully refined. The color and flavor depend on the presence of small quantities of molasses. These residues don’t make it less caloric or healthier.

There are different presentations like panela or muscovado which are not subjected to any refining process, resulting in fewer calories and more mineral salts, but the amounts are insignificant.

All sugars, especially if eaten alone, cause the concentration of glucose in the blood to rise in a short time.

Number three: You can lose weight by eating light food.

Eating what we like and not gaining weight seems like a dream come true. But the reality is not so dreamy after all. According to European regulations, for a product to be defined as low or reduced in calories must provide at least 30% fewer calories. In order to comply the first things to be cut down are sugar and fat, and with the latter, not only calories are lost, but also vitamins and important fatty acids. After all, what is left in the product and what are the replacements for sugar and fat?

Myth number four: I’ve heard that eating eggs raises your cholesterol.

An egg contains everything that is necessary for the development of a new life, therefore, it is a source of high-quality protein, also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. And yes, it also contains an important amount of cholesterol, but did you know that cholesterol performs essential functions in the human body? That is why it’s produced by our own bodies.

The answer for people worried about cholesterol is exercise, cutting down on animal fats, and having meals rich in seasonal plant foods.

However, if you like eggs, we must tell you that not all of them are the same.

Final myth: The battle of the meats. White is healthier than red.

Myoglobin is a protein that transports oxygen to our cells and there is a lot of it in the muscles of cattle, sheep, pigs, and goats, making the meat red.

Regardless of its color, meat is an important source of protein, iron, vitamins B3, B6, and B12, and minerals like magnesium and potassium.

Although the nutritional characteristics of the meat are not all the same, it is not related to the color.