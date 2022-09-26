Food is Political! Slow Food’s Advocacy Work at Terra Madre

The 14th edition of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto has come to an end, and it has been a blast! During five days, thousands of people joined us for this unique event. With over 600 exhibitors and through a series of workshops, conference and tastings, visitors could discover how we can regenerate our planet through food.

This year’s Terra Madre also marked a historic step as for the first time in its history, an entire space was dedicated to Slow Food’s advocacy work, showcasing our many campaigns around the world on a wide variety of themes such as food sovereignty, GMOs, pesticides, land and ocean grabbing etc.

Food is Political! Everyone should have access to good and nutritious food. But this is not always the case. Our food systems are heavily shaped by policies decided by corporations and governments. This is why advocacy matters, and why Slow Food will keep working hard for fair and sustainable food systems.

During Terra Madre, Slow Food presented its 10 political recommendations at the Activism square:

Ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food

Prioritize the needs of people, especially women, youth, indigenous people, and the most marginalized, over corporate interests

Promote agroecology and support all farmers and fishers in the transition towards ecosystem-friendly production

Support the development of shorter, and more resilient food supply chains

Radically transform the food system, which is a major cause of the climate crisis

Commit to reducing the production and consumption of industrial animal products and promote sustainable farming systems

Halve global food waste from farm to fork by 2030, in line with United Nations targets

Protect and promote biodiversity in our waters, soil, seeds, and diets

End world hunger and tackle all forms of malnutrition, including obesity

Promote the right to healthy and sustainable food over the pursuit of economic growth

Although the curtain came down on Terra Madre 2022, the fight goes on, with more energy than ever! If you wish to learn more about Slow Food’s advocacy work or if you are burning to get engaged, we have some ideas for you:

Download the Terra Madre RegenerAction toolkit

Sign up to the Slow Food Advocacy newsletter

Sign the European-wide petition to keep new GMOs strictly regulated in Europe

Together, let’s advocate for better food policies!