FOOD FOR CHANGE 2021: Relais & Châteaux and Slow Food to protect biodiversity

FOOD FOR CHANGE 2021:

RELAIS & CHÂTEAUX AND SLOW FOOD TOGETHER TO PROTECT BIODIVERSITY

Thanks to the nominations of Relais & Châteaux chefs, 85 products in 28 countries have been approved to the Ark of Taste, the Slow Food project that saves foods at risk of extinction around the world: a goal that will be celebrated from 7 to 10 October with a global campaign dedicated to rediscovering local products and flavors.

From October 7th-10th, the fourth edition of Food for Change will take place, which is an annual campaign promoted by both Slow Food, an international non-profit association committed to restoring the value of food, and Relais & Châteaux, the world’s largest network of chefs united by their belief in a better world through cuisine and hospitality.

For five years, the two associations have joined forces to protect biodiversity, fight climate change and preserve culinary heritage. This year, Food for Change focuses on the rediscovery and protection of near-extinct local products: thanks to a global call to action to members worldwide, who are the guardians of local culinary traditions, 85 products in 28 countries nominated by Relais & Châteaux have been added to Slow Food’s Ark of Taste, which raises awareness of their existence and denounces the risk of their disappearance.

The nominations went under a strict evaluation process through 20 technical committees, Slow Food’s Content and Projects Hub and the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo before being approved to the Ark of Taste: an important task that will continue in the coming weeks and months, cementing the link between the two associations.